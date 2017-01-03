SUV crashes in Tarpon Springs home, alleged driver takes off

TARPON SPRINGS, FL (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs police are investigating after an SUV crashed into the front of a home just after midnight on Tuesday. Police are now looking for the driver.

Police say the Ford Edge crashed into the front of the home at 1297 S. Disston Ave. around 12:55 a.m. causing structural damage to the location.

A family of four, including two young girls, was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

Witnesses say a man, who had visible injuries, was seen running from the scene of the crash. Police searched the area, but did not find him.

The owner of the SUV was contacted, who told police he last saw the vehicle on Dec. 25.

It’s unclear why the SUV crashed into the home.