Scissors removed from man’s stomach 18 years after operation

A pair of scissors has been removed from the stomach of a Vietnamese man, 18 years after they were left inside during an operation.

The six-inch-long surgical scissors were successfully removed from 54-year-old man at Bac Kan General Hospitalon Saturday, Dec. 31.

The man, Ma Van Nhat, had a traffic accident in 1998, after which he required surgery at the same hospital in northern Vietnam.

Following the operation Nhat said his stomach still hurt. He went to a local clinic and was diagnosed as having a stomach ache.

Having recently experienced frequent sharp pains, Nhat had his stomach X-rayed, and the film showed the scissors lying in his abdomen.

Before Saturday’s operation he stood in front of the hospital displaying the scar from his original operation and the X-ray film showing the scissors.

He is now said to be steadily recovering.

