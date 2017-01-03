Ruling removes pollution disclosure rule, but fight for transparency isn’t over yet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday afternoon an administrative law judge in Tallahassee dropped a stealth bomb that almost no one heard, which reverses course on the statewide disclosure of toxic spills.

The ruling essentially concludes that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) overstepped its authority when it required polluters to publicly disclose toxic spills within 24 hours.

The DEP policy was put in place on orders of Governor Rick Scott following the Mosaic spill that went unreported for weeks, until an Eight On Your Side investigation by reporter Steve Andrews brought it to light and embarrassed the Governor and the DEP into calling for more transparency.

Business interests led by the Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, Florida Retail Federation, Florida Trucking Association and National Federation of Independent Business argued that the DEP spill disclosure rule violated due process, and exceeded that agency’s rule making authority.

The administrative law judge, Bram D.E. Canter, agreed and struck down the requirement that has promoted hundreds of spill disclosures since the rule took effect just a few months ago.

Score one for businesses chafing under the light of pollution disclosure. But, the battle is far from won.

State Representative Kathleen Peters, (R) of Treasure Island, is already working on legislation that would in some way or another reinstate public disclosure.

Peters is more focused on making state agencies do the disclosing, but their way, pollution would not go unnoticed or unreported as it did in the Mosaic sinkhole catastrophe in Polk County, or in St. Petersburg where millions of gallons of sewage ended up on streets and in waterways long before city officials got around to telling anyone.

St. Petersburg insists it will continue to disclosure pollution spills triggered by city government mishaps regardless of the administrative judge’s ruling.

We’ll have more on all of this—along with (we hope) an accounting of just how many spills were reported since the Mosaic mishap, in our report tonight at six on News Channel Eight.