School bus driver rescued from bus after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews have extricated a driver from a school bus that crashed into a light pole.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue

A Clearwater Fire Rescue spokesperson said the school bus struck a light pole after a collision with a car.

One child on the bus was not injured.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed and drivers were told to avoid the area while emergency crews rescued the school bus driver.