School bus driver rescued from bus after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews have extricated a driver from a school bus that crashed into a light pole.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue
A Clearwater Fire Rescue spokesperson said the school bus struck a light pole after a collision with a car.
One child on the bus was not injured.
The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The intersection was closed and drivers were told to avoid the area while emergency crews rescued the school bus driver.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.