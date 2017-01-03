Rabies Alert in effect in parts of Sarasota County

Press Release Published: Updated:
File photo from Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region
File photo from Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County received laboratory confirmation on Friday, Dec. 30 of rabies in a bobcat. Health officials say two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice between Venice Avenue and U.S. 41, approximately two miles west of River Road. A Rabies Alert is in effect for 60 days for Venice and North Port.

All residents, especially in this vicinity, should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population, and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Sarasota County. Alerts are designed to increase awareness to the public, but they should not give a false sense of security to areas that have not been named as under an alert.

Rabies is caused by a virus, which humans and other mammals can get through an animal bite. In Florida, rabies is usually associated with bites or scratches from raccoons, bats, foxes and unvaccinated outside cats. The virus can spread through contact with saliva or nervous tissue of a rabid animal through an open wound, the mouth, nose or eyes. Rabies is nearly always fatal without proper medical treatment. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization which should be started soon after the exposure to protect an exposed person from the disease.

People are encouraged not to keep pet food outside, secure all garbage containers and keep pets under supervision. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Section at 941-861-9500. If you see or are approached by what appears to be an aggressive or ill animal, maintain a safe distance and contact law enforcement immediately by dialing 911 or the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 941-316-1201.

Hunters should harvest only healthy appearing game, wear rubber or latex gloves when dressing carcasses, and wash hands afterwards. If a domestic or wild animal bites or scratches you, seek care promptly. Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for five to 10 minutes. Immediately visit your primary doctor, hospital or county health department for medical attention. Report an animal bite to DOH-Sarasota at 941-861-6133.

For more information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website or call the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County Environmental Health office at 941-861-6133 or Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services at 941-861-9500.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s