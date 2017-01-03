Polk company obtains license to grow low THC cannabis, medical marijuana.

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lake Wales company is now the seventh in the state to obtain a license to grow, produce and dispense low THC cannabis and medical marijuana.

The state issued the license to the company, Grow Healthy, two days before Christmas, after a long legal battle.

Grow Healthy initially lost out on the bid for the license but ultimately challenged the decision and won.

The nearly 200,000 square foot facility was an old mattress warehouse. After nearly a million dollars in renovations the facility has been transformed to support a large-scale growing operation that can provide medical marijuana to up to 2,000 patients.

The company has a few more steps in the works, and plans to be fully operational in their first phase by the summer of 2017.

Grow Healthy will initially deliver their product to their patients. After they are up and running they will begin adding brick and mortar dispensaries.

