Pinellas Park PD working to make roads safe for bicyclists, pedestrians

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park Police Department officers are starting a campaign to enforce pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Pinellas Park PD was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The police department will use the money to put more officers on the road. These officers will patrol major roadways in the city looking for traffic violations.

Initially, officers will distribute education materials to violators while issuing warnings. After the education phase, officers will move to the enforcement phase and will issue tickets.

Some of the locations where these enforcement efforts will take place include US Highway 19, 49th Street, Park Boulevard and 66th Street.

