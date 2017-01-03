Pinellas Co. school bus driver arrested for DUI with students on board

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence on Tuesday after a minor collision.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Dorothy Burse, of Largo, was driving the bus westbound on 54th Avenue North.

The bus stopped at a red traffic signal at 66th Street North, when another vehicle traveling westbound crashed into the rear of the bus.

Seven middle school students from Lealman Innovative were on board at the time of the accident.

Following the minor collision, the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Troopers later arrested Burse for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information regarding the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-631-4020 or by calling Crime Stoppers.