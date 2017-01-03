PHOTOS: Hollywood legend’s final home

(WFLA) – Developers are deciding what to do with Zsa Zsa Gabor’s final home.

Gabor purchased the home in 1973. It’s located in Bel Air, California. She paid $250,000.

“There are several versions of the home’s history, including that it was built by John Zurlo, who was a Los Angeles milkman who would get up at 3 in the morning and drive out of Bel Air in his milk truck. It seems that Mr. Zurlo eventually rented the home to Howard Hughes for most of the 1960s. According to Zsa Zsa, the house was also owned by Elvis Presley. House guests included John Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Ronald Reagan, Henry Kissinger and both George H. and George W. Bush,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com explains.

Gabor put the home on the market in 2011. That led to a saga, according to Top Ten. Read about the case here.

Gabor was born in 1917 – during World War I – in Budapest. She became an actress at the age of 15 and, in 1936, received the Miss Hungary crown. Along with her two sisters, Gabor moved to the United States. “Her beauty was legendary, her personality bubbly and her accent forever famous. Her nine husbands included Paris Hilton’s great uncle Conrad Hilton and Jack Ryan, the inventor of the Barbie Doll. Zsa Zsa was one of the last of the Hollywood Golden Age movie stars when she died on Dec. 18 (2016),” Gabor said.

