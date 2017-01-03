Pesticide mix kills 4 children at Texas home

AMARILLO, TX (CNN) — An incident involving pesticide has left four children dead in Amarillo, Texas.

Fire officials say someone at the home sprayed pesticide underneath the residence in northeast Amarillo.

A person then tried to wash away the pesticide with water, resulting in toxic gas being formed.

Authorities say 10 people were in the home when firefighters reached the scene Monday morning. The four children who died ranged in age from 7 to 17. A fifth person is in critical condition at an area hospital.

It’s believed the people in the home may have been breathing in the toxic gas for up to two days.

Authorities say no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

