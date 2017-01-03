Orlando Southwest flight diverted after ‘pressurization issue’

Associated Press Published: Updated:
File photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A flight travelling from San Antonio to Orlando had to be diverted after a pressurization issue developed during the trip.

Southwest Airlines said in an emailed statement that the flight was diverted to Jacksonville, Florida, after the issue occurred Monday. There were no injuries.

The airline says the captain initiated a controlled descent after the pressurization issue developed, and the plane landed in Jacksonville and taxied to the gate under its own power.

The aircraft was removed from service, and a replacement was brought in. The airline did not elaborate on the nature of the pressurization issue.

Southwest says the affected passengers arrived in Orlando four hours late.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s