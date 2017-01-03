Mother warns others after dresser falls on top of 2-year-old twins

(KSL/NBC) — A two-year-old boy came to the rescue of his twin brother who was trapped underneath a dresser that had toppled over.

The entire incident was caught on a nanny cam and some of it may be hard to watch.

The video shows the two boys playing in the dresser when it falls over, trapping 2-year-old Brock underneath.

His brother Bowdy spends 30 seconds trying to figure out how to help. At first he tries to lift the dresser up, but it was too heavy. He then pushes it a few times allowing his brother to wiggle free.

Both boys are fine and the dresser is now securely fastened to the wall.

The incident happened last Thursday and their mom spent a couple of days debating if she should release the dramatic video.

She decided to share it in order to raise awareness about the dangers of unsecured dressers.

“Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall,” Kayli Shoff said. “I mean we just didn’t think about it. If you don’t do it today or tomorrow you’re never going to do it, because it’s something you’ll put off. So you need to do it today or tomorrow and just get it done. Put it in your schedule and just tie it down.”