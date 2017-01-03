Headlines: Tampa gets ready for National Championship; Dresser falls on toddler; Brandon basketball player killed

Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, January 3.
TODAY’S WEATHER
Another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few isolated showers are possible. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Mother warns others after dresser falls on top of 2-year-old twins. Read more
SUV crashes in Tarpon Springs home, alleged driver takes off. Read more
A Tampa First: Bay Area to be center of college football universe. Read more
WATCH LIVE: Fluffy eaglet doing great, doubtful 2nd egg will hatch – See here
Classmates mourn death of standout Brandon basketball player. Read more
Pedestrian killed in crash on US 301 in Dade City. Read more
SpaceX finds source of rocket explosion, plans new launch. Read more
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT
The ‘Best Time to Buy Things,’ from Consumer Reports – See here