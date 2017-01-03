Gas line break closes Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa, will delay school buses

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
New_WX_TRAFFIC_ALERT_Graphic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of a busy Tampa road will remain closed on Tuesday afternoon after a construction crew broke a gas line.

Tampa police closed Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in both directions at Amberly Drive after an excavator hit and ruptured a 6-inch gas line.

As crews repair the gas line, Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will remain closed between Amberly Drive and Tampa Palms Boulevard. The closure could last until around 4:30 p.m.

Police say there is no threat to schools in the area, but the repair will impact and delay buses as they transport children at the end of the school day.  Drivers are also asked to find alternate routes until the repair is completed.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s