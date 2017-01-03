Gas line break closes Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa, will delay school buses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of a busy Tampa road will remain closed on Tuesday afternoon after a construction crew broke a gas line.

Tampa police closed Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in both directions at Amberly Drive after an excavator hit and ruptured a 6-inch gas line.

As crews repair the gas line, Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will remain closed between Amberly Drive and Tampa Palms Boulevard. The closure could last until around 4:30 p.m.

Police say there is no threat to schools in the area, but the repair will impact and delay buses as they transport children at the end of the school day. Drivers are also asked to find alternate routes until the repair is completed.