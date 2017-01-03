Classmates mourn death of standout Brandon basketball player

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Standing at 6’10” tall, it was hard to miss 17-year-old Jayquon Johnson walking around Brandon High School.

“He was nice, he made people happy,” said George Pless, one of Johnson’s classmates.

That towering presence is now gone and many students News Channel 8 spoke with said they learned of Johnson’s passing on social media.

“I saw some posts on Facebook, he rode the same bus as me. I kind of got suspicious, so I looked it up and found some posts on the internet saying that some kid had gotten shot, he was in the 10th grade, on the basketball team and it happened to be Jayquon,” said Jacob McGough, a student at Brandon High School.

Hillsborough County deputies say Johnson was shot on Cabbage Palm Drive in Valrico on New Year’s Day and claim they are questioned the suspected shooter, who remained on scene as officials arrived.

On Tuesday morning, only a small memorial and nervous local residents remained outside the scene where neighbors claim the shooting took place.

“It’s very scary…all the neighbors here have little kids…they play in the street here because it’s a courtyard, so nobody goes down this street, so it’s very scary,” said Jerry Janiszewski, who lives across the street from scene of the shooting.

Residents tell News Channel 8 the residence where deputies investigated on Sunday on Cabbage Palm Drive had been the center of a lot of activity in recent months with cars consistently coming in and out, but since New Year’s Day, things have been quiet.

“So far, we don’t know nothing because they took off, so we don’t know where they are at or what’s going on,” Janiszewski said of the people who lived in the Cabbage Palm Drive residence.

As detectives continue their investigation, tributes to Johnson are pouring in on social media, with many users sharing videos of the athlete playing basketball.

One user tweeted: “All I can do is sleep to keep from crying now that you’re gone.”

Another user wrote: “Guns are nothing to be playing with. A good one lost yesterday, gone so early.”

According to Hillsborough County Public Schools, Johnson went to Brandon High School from 2015 to 2017 and was currently a sophomore. He went to Rodgers Middle School for 6th through 8th grade.

Grief counselors were made available for students at Brandon High School on Tuesday.

News Channel 8 reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more details on Tuesday morning and a public information officer issued the following response via e-mail: “No further details are being released at this time as it is still an active investigation.”