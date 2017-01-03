Airbnb hopes to partner with Florida counties in 2017

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A top priority of San Francisco-based short-term rental company Airbnb moving into next year centers on establishing agreements with all Florida counties that would allow the company to collect and remit tourist development tax on behalf of the host communities.

The company has secured partnerships with 32 counties, but will attempt to finalize deals with the remaining 35 next year – Escambia County among those who have so far abstained.

The News-Press reports a spokesman for the company says the benefit of the agreement is it ensures counties receive the tax due. Tourist development tax is charged on rentals of less than six months. It’s collected and administered at the county level and is largely generated through hotel stays, but also on bookings through short-term rentals such as Airbnb.