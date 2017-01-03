Airbnb hopes to partner with Florida counties in 2017

ap By Published:
Couple sleeping in a comfortable bed
Couple sleeping in a comfortable bed (ThinkStock)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A top priority of San Francisco-based short-term rental company Airbnb moving into next year centers on establishing agreements with all Florida counties that would allow the company to collect and remit tourist development tax on behalf of the host communities.

The company has secured partnerships with 32 counties, but will attempt to finalize deals with the remaining 35 next year – Escambia County among those who have so far abstained.

The News-Press reports a spokesman for the company says the benefit of the agreement is it ensures counties receive the tax due. Tourist development tax is charged on rentals of less than six months. It’s collected and administered at the county level and is largely generated through hotel stays, but also on bookings through short-term rentals such as Airbnb.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s