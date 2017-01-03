7 American Airlines crew members hospitalized following flight to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Seven crew members were hospitalized after complaining about fumes on an Orlando-bound American Airlines flight early Tuesday,

Orlando International Airport officials said that seven American Airlines crew members became sick around 1:30 a.m. after claiming that they were exposed to toxic fumes on a flight from Charlotte.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said they did not find any source of the fumes, but those crew members did go to the hospital after complaining about headaches.

The American Airlines flight was scheduled to continue to its next flight as scheduled.

All of the hospitalized flight attendants were released from the hospital around 6:30 a.m.

In an unrelated incident, an Orlando-bound Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Jacksonville Monday night when a pressurization issue arose in the cabin.