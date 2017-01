VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York woman who reviews children’s toys and clothes claims she received a package of weed instead of a toy package.

Pamela Marks was expecting the toys from a California toy company Thursday, but police say instead received a package containing seven pounds of marijuana.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department seized the marijuana.

The incident is under investigation.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters