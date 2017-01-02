VIDEO: Twins delivered minutes apart have different birth years

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Twins delivered 10 minutes apart at an Arizona hospital over the New Year’s weekend have different birth years.
Phoenix TV station KNXV-TV reports that parents Holly and Brandon Shay welcomed their first son, Sawyer, into the world at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at Banner Hospital.
Their second son, Everett, arrived one minute after midnight on Sunday.
The father joked that Sawyer will tease his brother about being the older sibling.
The same thing happened over the weekend in San Diego.
Twin girls born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns were delivered at 11:56 p.m. Saturday and at midnight on Sunday.
