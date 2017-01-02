Two female suspects arrested for Ormond Beach ‘Batman’ robberies

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.(WESH) — Ormond Beach police on Sunday arrested two women suspected in a series of armed robberies committed by someone wearing a Batman mask and armed with a knife.

Police say they found Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, sleeping in a vehicle at the Ormond Beach Walmart.

They were arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail where they are being held without bond.

Thomason is charged with grand theft and trespassing. Raffa is charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property, obstruction by disguised person and trespassing. Both women are expected to face a judge Monday to be appointed attorneys.

The first robbery took place on Dec. 13, at a 7-Eleven store, and was followed by the robberies of a Kangaroo Express and a Steak ‘n’ Shake.

Police say the most recent robbery was on Dec. 22. No one was injured in the holdups.

Police have not yet revealed how they linked Thomason and Raffa to the four robberies. Initially, they believed the suspect was a male.