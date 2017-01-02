Time change for Lightning versus Penguins game Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA) – Puck drop for the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Pittsburgh Penguins game scheduled for Sunday afternoon has been changed.

The Bolts will now take on the Penguins at 5 p.m., instead of the previously scheduled 1 p.m. start time.

The time change is due to the NFL playoff game beginning at 1 p.m. The Miami Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

The Lightning’s Twitter account confirmed the team is working to move the watch party to 4 p.m. and will update fans via tweets when more information is available.