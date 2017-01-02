The ‘Best Time to Buy Things,’ from Consumer Reports

(WFLA) – Now that we’re in a new year, making the best use of your money might be one of your resolutions.

Market analysts at Consumer Reports have come up with a handy list that might benefit you.

The “Best Time To Buy Things” list contains products that are typically offered at deep discounts during certain months of the year.

Consumer Reports suggests that in addition to checking the list, be sure to keep an eye on Sunday ads, shopping apps and retailer emails.

January

Bathroom scales

Ellipticals

Linens and Sheets

Treadmills

TVs

Winter Sports Gear and Clothing

February

Humidifiers

Mattresses

Winter Sports Gear and Coats

March

Boxed Chocolates

Digital Cameras

Ellipticals

Humidifiers

Treadmills

See more of the Consumer Reports “Best Time To Buy Things” report here.