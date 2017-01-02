The ‘Best Time to Buy Things,’ from Consumer Reports

(WFLA) – Now that we’re in a new year, making the best use of your money might be one of your resolutions.
Market analysts at Consumer Reports have come up with a handy list that might benefit you.
The “Best Time To Buy Things” list contains products that are typically offered at deep discounts during certain months of the year.
Consumer Reports suggests that in addition to checking the list, be sure to keep an eye on Sunday ads, shopping apps and retailer emails.
January
- Bathroom scales
- Ellipticals
- Linens and Sheets
- Treadmills
- TVs
- Winter Sports Gear and Clothing
February
- Humidifiers
- Mattresses
- Winter Sports Gear and Coats
March
- Boxed Chocolates
- Digital Cameras
- Ellipticals
- Humidifiers
- Treadmills
See more of the Consumer Reports “Best Time To Buy Things” report here.
