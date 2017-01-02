Tampa woman creates ‘Revive,’ a popular option for women with thinning hair

(WFLA) — There are many reasons women lose their hair, cancer, thyroid problems, or stress are just a few of the issues. Whatever is triggering it, watching your hair fall out or thin can be very traumatic.

“It’s terrifying you’re in the shower and there are handfuls of hair,” said Cyndi Kelly, who drives all the way from Orlando to Hair Therapy For Women in Tampa.

Owner Bobbi Russell, is a trichologist, an expert in deal with diseases of the hair and scalp. “Many times hair loss doesn’t have to be permanent, it can grow back, so we work with women while they’re dealing with health issues so they can stay confident and face the day,” said Russell.

Russell created a hair replacement piece called “Revive”. The patent-pending hairpiece rests on the head. It doesn’t pull out remaining hair, or require women to shave their heads, all while allowing real hair to grow back during medical treatments.

“She’s totally turned my life around,” said Kelly, who will wear Revive while dealing with advanced Thyroid issues. The hope is her hair will grow back to its original state.

From women dealing with cancer to a myriad of other reasons, having an alternative gives piece of mind. “When a woman loses her hair her self-esteem goes way down,” said Saundra Batty, a Hair Therapy for Women client.

Bonnie Lambert, who went through several surgeries and health hurdles, was lucky enough to have her hair grow back, but was thankful to have something to lean on during that time. “You have your days where you really want to feel normal – and go out there and you walk by the mirror and it’s an immediate reminder that you’re not feeling well – so to be able to have your hair, there’s nothing that can compare to that,” said Lambert.

In addition to health-related causes of hair loss, popular styling practices like tight braids, over-bleaching, dying or improper extension use can damage hair.