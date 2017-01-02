Tampa residents turn to AirBnB to make cash for National Championship game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Everyone is getting ready for the National Championship Game set to take place in Tampa January 9.
The stages are being built at Curtis Hixon Park, and after the Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium will go through another quick transformation.
Tryng to find a hotel room in Tampa for the game will either be extremely tough or might just break the bank.
Luckily for fans coming to town, Tampa residents are using the popular home sharing service AirBnB.
AirBnB allows the homeowner to rent individual rooms or their entire home to out of town guests, through either the app, or their website for a price set by the homeowner.
Alan Ruiz is new to the service, but says with so many people coming to town, why not give it a try?
“I live 10 minutes away, walking distance from the stadium. Why not try to make a little extra cash,” he said.
Many people offering up their homes are charging a pretty penny. Ruiz has listed his home for $1,800 a night, but says he is willing to negotiate a little.
While some homeowners are hoping to rent out one room of their house for $500 a night, others will hand over their house key for a cool, $3,500 per night.
