SpaceX finds source of rocket explosion, plans new launch

LOS ANGELES (AP) – SpaceX says it plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite on a Florida launch pad in September.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the Hawthorne company is aiming for a Sunday flight from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The company says its investigation of the Sept. 1 explosion found that a tank failed within the larger, second-stage liquid oxygen tank.

SpaceX plans to launch 10 satellites for Iridium Communications Inc. on a Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellites will be used to provide mobile communications on land, sea and air.

The launch needs Federal Aviation Administration approval.

Iridium says it in a tweet that it is pleased with the SpaceX’s announcement and target launch date.