Rose Parade float will honor Pulse shooting victims

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A float in the Rose Parade will honor the victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Los Angeles commissioned the float for Monday’s parade in Pasadena, California.
Foundation spokesman Ged Kenslea said the float honors the 49 people killed in the June 12 shootings. He said it also signals the ongoing fight against “homophobia that could have contributed to this massacre.”
Three survivors of the shooting, Pulse co-owner Barbara Poma and Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan will ride on the float.
Everything on the float is made or covered with flowers. Messages of condolence will hang on the float along with the words, “To Honor and Remember Orlando.”
