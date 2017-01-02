Outback Bowl fans happy with game and weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans from Iowa and Florida were treated to beautiful weather for the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Monday.

This is the 31st year for the Bowl game and Monday’s event was a huge hit with Iowa fans, even if their team didn’t win.

“We’ve seen some of the sights, met some of the little bars, met the locals, we’ve had a good time,” said Mary Baars who traveled from Iowa with family for the game.

“Well we are from Muscatine Iowa, which is by the Mississippi River in Southeast Iowa and the weather today I think is about 20 degrees, so they is way nicer being 81,” said Baars.

Dave Turner was also happy before the game about the warm weather.

“Well I flew out yesterday morning, it was 17 degrees. How was that different when you got off the plane? I felt like a new man,” said Turner.

The first half of the game played very evenly, with Florida going ahead to stay in the second half.

One Iowa fan left smiling though.

“Tell your chamber of commerce they did a good job picking the weather,” he shouted as he drove off.

