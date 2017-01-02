Multi-day fan event scheduled for National Championship in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A multi-day schedule of fun events will give thousands of fans the opportunity to be a part of next week’s National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium.

An event including family friendly activities and entertainment, food and beverages, youth sports clinics, celebrity appearances, and band performances will take place at the Tampa Convention Center all weekend. Tickets are $10 at the door, but can be purchased in advance.

There will also be a free, outdoor concert series. Flo Rida will headline Saturday, with performacnes by Rachel Platten and the Cold War Kids. Usher will headline Sunday, with additional performances by Gavin DeGraw and Jamie Commons. Gates for this event open on Friday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

Fans can attend Media Day on Saturday at the Amalie Arena to watch their favorite players and coaches and listen in to interviews. Admission is free. Alabama begins at 9 a.m. and Clemson and 10:30 a.m.

The 2017 Extra Yard 5k, the official road race of the College Football Playoff, will be held in the heart of Downtown Tampa on Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m. Admission and more information on the race can be found at the College Football Playoffs official site.

For the foodies visiting Tampa this weekend, Taste of the Championship will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium, featuring Tampa-area restaurants.

Finally, before the big game, enjoy the official Championship Tailgate outside of Raymond James Stadium from noon until 6:30 p.m., featuring games, concession and ESPN broadcast sets.

The National Championship game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Monday. Game day information and information on weekends events can be found online at their respective websites.