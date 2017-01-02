Hernando Co. hospital welcomes twin babies born in different years

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County hospital delivered a very special set of twins over the weekend.
Oak Hill Hospital announced the delivery of twins born in both 2016 and 2017.
On Dec. 31, baby girl Yullianna came in to the world.
Her brother, Zane, arrived on Jane. 1, one minute after midnight.
Yullianna weighed seven pounds and Zane weighed six pounds, 14 ounces.
Mother Geraldine Alexander is doing just fine, the hospital said.
