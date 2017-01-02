Reward offered in case of Hillsborough bicyclist, 13 critically injured by hit-and-run driver

Cameron Fuller, 13, was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle on New Year’s Eve.

Cameron Fuller was riding the bike he had just received for Christmas when he was hit early Saturday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling south on US-41 when another vehicle crossed the road in its path.

That caused the driver to fail to see the teen on the bicycle.

The vehicle failed to stop.  It was described as a green Chevrolet Suburban and should have damage in the area of the left front headlight.

Fuller was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPH at 813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers. There’s a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tonight at 6, Fuller’s family pleas for your help finding the driver.

