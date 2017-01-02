17-year-old Brandon basketball player killed in New Year’s Day shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old Brandon basketball player was the victim of a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jayquon Johnson was killed in a shooting on Cabbage Palm Drive.

Deputies say they are questioning the suspected shooter, who remained on scene when officials arrived.

Johnson wore number 23 for the team, and the team’s Twitter account tweeted a tribute to him on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives did not release further information regarding Johnson’s death.