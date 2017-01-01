WATCH: A Target 8 Special Investigation ‘Delay, Deny Until They Die’

(WFLA) — America’s veterans. They put their lives on the line protecting your freedoms. But, what about the rights and benefits they earned?

Hundreds of thousands are waging prolonged battles with the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are told they are dead when they are alive. Poisoned at Camp Lejeune, exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, Thailand and elsewhere, they find themselves on waiting lists to see doctors and for benefits. Their appeals cases take longer to settle than America’s involvement in World War II.

Is this what the government promised them?

We dig for answers in our Target 8 special “Delay, Deny, Until They Die” You can watch the entire special here.

Below are some resources we gathered to help veterans-