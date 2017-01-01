WATCH: A Target 8 Special Investigation ‘Delay, Deny Until They Die’

(WFLA) — America’s veterans. They put their lives on the line protecting your freedoms. But, what about the rights and benefits they earned?
Hundreds of thousands are waging prolonged battles with the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are told they are dead when they are alive. Poisoned at Camp Lejeune, exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, Thailand and elsewhere, they find themselves on waiting lists to see doctors and for benefits. Their appeals cases take longer to settle than America’s involvement in World War II.
Is this what the government promised them?
We dig for answers in our Target 8 special “Delay, Deny, Until They Die” You can watch the entire special here.
Below are some resources we gathered to help veterans-
- The Few, The Proud, The Forgotten
- The Disabled American Veterans- Bay Pines VAMC (727) 398-9404, DAV Office, Bldg. 22, Rm. 107, P.O. Box 50005, Bay Pines, FL 33744
- James A. Haley VAMC- (813) 972-2000, 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Rm. A240 EXT 6596/97, Tampa, FL 33612
- Orlando Health Care Center- (407) 629-1599, 5201 Raymond St., Bldg. 3126 EXT 1187, Orlando, FL 32803
- American Legion
- Veterans of Foreign Wars– VA Regional Office Room 217 (Mail: P.O. Box 1437) St. Petersburg, FL 33731, 727 319-7483; 1000 Legion Place, Suite 1550 Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 835-5630
- The V.A.- Contact Health Care 877-222-8387, Family Member Program 866-372-1144, Benefits 800-827-1000, TDD (Hearing Impaired) 800-829-4833
- See more at- http://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/camp-lejeune/#sthash.yatlLXmt.dpuf
- Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs– 11351 Ulmerton Road, Suite 311-K Largo, FL 33778-1630, (727) 518-3202
