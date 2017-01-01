False alarm over bag evacuates Tampa International Airport’s airside ‘F’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airside “F” at Tampa International Airport was evacuated Sunday afternoon, the airport tweeted.

The rest of the airport remained operating while Airside F was closed.

Flights and passenger screenings resumed about 20 minutes after airside F was evacuated.

A representative for the airport said that side is primarily American Airlines flights.

The airport tweet that the evacuation was caused by a false alarm related to a bag in a screening device.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.