Polk deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect

The suspect robbed the Advance America Cash Advance location on Combee Rd.
LAKELAND, Fl. (WFLA) – Authorities in Polk County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Just after 9 am Saturday he struck at the Advance America Cash Advance location in the 1500 block of Combee Rd.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report the suspect was wearing all black clothing and he had a red bandana covering his face. After committing the crime he fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Surveillance images from the business have been obtained and distributed by investigators.

If you recognize the man in the picture, please contact Detective Music with PSCO at 863-298-6291. If you wish to remain anonymous call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).

 

