Most-Clicked Stories of 2016 on WFLA.com

(WFLA) – Looking back on 2016, what big news stories do you remember?
Here’s a look at some of the most-clicked stories on WFLA.com during 2016.
1. Girl, 15, commits suicide after friends share nude Snapchat video taken without permission
2. Large gator seen with man’s body in its mouth in Lakeland
3. ‘Habitual traffic offender’ in Pasco jail after running over motorcyclists
4. Witness: Fallen deputy ‘hero’ for being ‘human shield’ in wrong-way crash
5. Sheriff: ‘Super pill’ is deadly and cheap, becoming big problem
6. Kittens rescued from fire by photographer
7. Three teen girls found dead inside stolen car that drove into St. Pete pond
8. ‘Fixer Upper’ fans are going crazy over Joanna’s announcement
9. Toddler found driving Power Wheels on highway
10. Code for pedophiles ends up on children’s toys sold at Monster Jam
