Largo Police arrest teen on first-degree murder charge

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old Largo man is in the Pinellas County Jail following his arrest Sunday on a first-degree murder charge.

Jared Tyler Compton is being held without bond pending his first appearance before a judge.

According to a Largo Police Department report officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Rosery Rd NW at approximately 11:30 pm Saturday in response to an injured person call. When they arrived they found 24-year-old Quade Gifford deceased.

Investigators say he died from ‘body trauma.’

Detectives questioned witnesses and gathered other evidence before developing Compton as a suspect in the case. He was located early Sunday and questioned.

The report states Compton implicated himself as the person responsible for Gifford’s death.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.