HCSO: Two injured in separate celebratory gunfire incidents

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Hillsborough County say two men were injured in two separate celebratory gunfire incidents.

The first occurred just after 9 pm on Deerfield Dr. Terry Wayne Snyder was riding his bicycle in the area when he felt a sharp pain in his leg. He had been hit by gunfire.

Snyder, 55, was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was treated and released. He told investigators that he thought he heard fireworks doing off just prior to being shot.

Three hours later, just after midnight, Jesus Garcia-Renteria was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 6000 block of 1st St. in Wimauma. He was watching fireworks with some friends when a bullet struck his arm.

None of the victim’s friends saw where the shot came from.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office report there are no suspects in either incident.

The investigation continues.

 

