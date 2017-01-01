Go behind the scenes of Walt Disney World’s “Pandora – The World of Avatar”

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look of Animal Kingdom’s latest attraction, “Pandora – The World of Avatar.”

The behind-the-scenes video of construction of the attraction debuted during “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” on ABC earlier this week, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The blog said “The World of Avatar” will “transport guests to a visually stunning world complete with floating mountains and bioluminescent plants.”

Guest will be able to experience the Na’vi River Journey, an attraction down a “scared river hidden within a bioluminescent rainforest.”

The second attraction, “Avatar Flight of Passage excursion” will offer the experience of riding on a Banshee over the world of Pandora.

The Avatar-inspired attractions open summer of 2017. You can check out the behind-the-scenes video below.