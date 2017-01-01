Florida Aquarium, Tampa Electric open new stingray touch experience

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium has collaborated with Tampa Electric Co. to open a new stingray touch experience at the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.

The newly constructed 10,000-gallon stingray exhibit is the new winter home for more than a dozen of the Aquarium’s stingrays.  The stingrays reside in the outfield touch exhibit at the Tampa Bay Ray’s Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg during the summer baseball season.

“The stingrays arrived safely and are all acclimating well to their new home,” reported the Aquarium’s Director of Animal Husbandry Mike Terrell.

“Thanks to the elaborate infrastructure TECO provided, this new habitat is state-of-the-art and has allowed us to create an environment that is safe, enriching and well-suited to stingray behavior.”

Through safe interactions, onsite educators and more, manatee viewers can enjoy meeting other animal species that rely on a healthy Tampa Bay ecosystem.

