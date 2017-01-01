Did Debbie Reynolds die of broken-heart syndrome?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dying of a broken heart is real.

When Debbie Reynolds passed away this week, her son said the stress of his sister Carrie Fisher’s death the day before was too much for his mother to take.

The emotional distress of losing a loved one can trigger broken-heart syndrome, a recognized medical condition that disproportionately affects women and can be fatal.

“A ‘broken heart’ really is an event where the heart ceases to function normally and is prone to heart rhythm abnormalities,” said Dr. Mark Creager, director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Heart and Vascular Center in New Hampshire and past president of the American Heart Association. “That term is used to explain a very real phenomenon that does occur in patients who have been exposed to sudden emotional stress or extremely devastating circumstances.”

Known medically as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome, it can strike anyone, even those in good health with no previous heart problems.

Reynolds, who suffered two strokes in 2015 but recovered, was taken by ambulance to a hospital the day after Fisher died.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,'” Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press. “And then she was gone.”

No cause of death has been disclosed for either woman.

Broken-heart syndrome is when a surge of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, cause arteries to seize, limiting blood flow to the heart. The experience — and diagnosis — is often confused with heart attack, Creager said.

Both conditions look the same on an electrocardiogram, said cardiologist Dr. Holly Andersen, director of education for the heart institute at New York Presbyterian Hospital and scientific adviser for the Women’s Heart Alliance. But where heart attacks are caused by blocked arteries, there are no such blockages in “broken” hearts.

The condition can be treated, and even heal untreated, she said, but it can also cause heart arrhythmias and sudden death.

Japanese researchers were the first to describe broken-heart syndrome in 1990. They named it takotsubo, which means “octopus pot,” for the way the malfunctioning heart appears in imaging studies.

Andersen has not treated Reynolds, but she suspects the actress succumbed to “a cardiovascular event,” noting Reynolds’ history of stroke and the prevalence of heart disease among women.

“It wouldn’t be surprising that an 84-year-old woman like Debbie Reynolds had some (arterial) plaque, and with this kind of stress, became more vulnerable and had more of a garden-variety heart attack and sudden death,” Andersen said. “But you don’t have to have any predisposing disease and you could be still susceptible to sudden death from (takotsubo) syndrome because of overwhelming emotional stress.”

Barbra Streisand, an advocate for women’s cardiovascular health, said in a statement Thursday that “too many women die of heart disease and stroke like mother and child Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.”

Streisand gave $10 million in 2012 to create her namesake Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a research and treatment facility. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, but until recently, research has been done almost exclusively on men.

Women’s hearts are smaller and beat faster at rest than men’s, Andersen said: “There’s no question that, physiologically, when you put everything together — the nerves and the blood vessels — that (women’s) hearts work differently and get disease differently.”

“We need to study more women,” she said. “We’re under-researched. We’re under-treated. But even if you control for all the differences that we know about, we’re still more likely to die from heart disease than a man.”

Carrie Fisher reportedly suffered a heart attack aboard a flight that led to her death four days later.

Women also get other forms of heart disease more frequently than men, Creager said. Takotsubo syndrome is one example.

The American Heart Association is working with Streisand’s heart center to study women, heart attacks and heart disease, he said.

Scientists don’t know exactly why takotsubo syndrome primarily affects women, but they think it has something to do with the female stress response and the way women’s brains and bodies process emotions.

If fans of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher want to take a health lesson from the women’s tragic, successive deaths, Creager and Andersen hope it will be recognized as the literal vulnerability of women’s hearts. Forty percent of women don’t experience chest pain during a heart attack, Andersen said, and a recent survey showed that women often neglect to call 911 even when they think they are having a heart attack.

“The majority know that something’s wrong,” Andersen said. “Jaw pain, back pain, sweating, an overwhelming sense of fatigue. There’s a feeling that something’s wrong. It could be shortness of breath or crazy indigestion. But we’d much rather be taking care of acid reflux or indigestion in the emergency room than missing a heart attack, so please come in if you think something’s wrong.

“You really can die of a broken heart.”

Remembering Debbie Reynolds: 1932-2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) File- This June 4, 1957, file photo shows Eddie Fisher and his wife Debbie Reynolds attending the reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Reynolds herself has likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle, telling Vanity Fair last year: "My three husbands all left me for another woman and obviously I wasn't a very sexual lady." (AP Photo/File) In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 photo, Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds plays Frances, the mother of the pianist and vocalist, Liberace. HBO debuts “Behind the Candelabra” in the US, Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds is seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Ruta Lee and Debbie Reynolds honor Clint Eastwood with The Thalians Mr. Wonderful Award (Marketwire) Debbie Reynolds, left, celebrates her 65th birthday on stage as her son, Todd Fisher, presents her with a cake following her evening variety show, Tuesday night, April 1, 1997, at the Debbie Reynolds Hotel in Las Vegas. Reynolds had a busy 64th year, starring in the critically acclaimed Albert Brooks film "Mother," as well as opening her new variety show. Reynolds joked around with Fisher, changing the position of the candles on the cake. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at the Hollywood Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 1962, for the premiere of "Mutiny on the Bounty." (AP Photo)

Remembering Debbie Reynolds: 1932-2016 x Thumbnails Gallery Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) File- This June 4, 1957, file photo shows Eddie Fisher and his wife Debbie Reynolds attending the reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Reynolds herself has likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle, telling Vanity Fair last year: "My three husbands all left me for another woman and obviously I wasn't a very sexual lady." (AP Photo/File) In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 photo, Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds plays Frances, the mother of the pianist and vocalist, Liberace. HBO debuts “Behind the Candelabra” in the US, Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds is seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Ruta Lee and Debbie Reynolds honor Clint Eastwood with The Thalians Mr. Wonderful Award (Marketwire) Debbie Reynolds, left, celebrates her 65th birthday on stage as her son, Todd Fisher, presents her with a cake following her evening variety show, Tuesday night, April 1, 1997, at the Debbie Reynolds Hotel in Las Vegas. Reynolds had a busy 64th year, starring in the critically acclaimed Albert Brooks film "Mother," as well as opening her new variety show. Reynolds joked around with Fisher, changing the position of the candles on the cake. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at the Hollywood Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 1962, for the premiere of "Mutiny on the Bounty." (AP Photo) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) File- This June 4, 1957, file photo shows Eddie Fisher and his wife Debbie Reynolds attending the reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Reynolds herself has likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle, telling Vanity Fair last year: "My three husbands all left me for another woman and obviously I wasn't a very sexual lady." (AP Photo/File) In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 photo, Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds plays Frances, the mother of the pianist and vocalist, Liberace. HBO debuts “Behind the Candelabra” in the US, Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds is seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Ruta Lee and Debbie Reynolds honor Clint Eastwood with The Thalians Mr. Wonderful Award (Marketwire) Debbie Reynolds, left, celebrates her 65th birthday on stage as her son, Todd Fisher, presents her with a cake following her evening variety show, Tuesday night, April 1, 1997, at the Debbie Reynolds Hotel in Las Vegas. Reynolds had a busy 64th year, starring in the critically acclaimed Albert Brooks film "Mother," as well as opening her new variety show. Reynolds joked around with Fisher, changing the position of the candles on the cake. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at the Hollywood Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 1962, for the premiere of "Mutiny on the Bounty." (AP Photo)

Remembering Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher gives her father Eddie Fisher a happy birthday kiss at Stringfellow's in New York, Aug. 11, 1988. The daughter threw her father the party in honor of his 60th birthday. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon pose in doorway of midtown New York City apartment where their wedding reception was in progress Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 1983. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani) Actress and author Carrie Fisher is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sept. 14, 1990. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Actress Debbie Reynolds, right, poses with her children, actress Carrie Fisher, left, and Todd Fisher, during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum, Tuesday, June 19, 2001, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich) Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60 years old. In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds is hugged by her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage of the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997. Reynolds was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Both women are currently appearing in films, Reynolds in "Mother," and Fisher is in the re-release of "Star Wars." (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Debbie Reynolds, left, poses for pictures with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, right, and the award given to her at the fifth annual Gypsy Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 4, 1991. Previous recipients include, Sammy Davis Jr. and Hermes Pan. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher are seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress' studio, Feb. 21, 1959. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) Tom Hiddleston and Carrie Fisher attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress and author Carrie Fisher speaks to the media about being named new celebrity spokesperson for the Jenny Craig weight loss program on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher enters a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier's production for Granada TV of "Come Back, Little Sheba" by William Inge. (AP Photo)

Remembering Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016 x Thumbnails Gallery Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher gives her father Eddie Fisher a happy birthday kiss at Stringfellow's in New York, Aug. 11, 1988. The daughter threw her father the party in honor of his 60th birthday. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon pose in doorway of midtown New York City apartment where their wedding reception was in progress Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 1983. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani) Actress and author Carrie Fisher is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sept. 14, 1990. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Actress Debbie Reynolds, right, poses with her children, actress Carrie Fisher, left, and Todd Fisher, during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum, Tuesday, June 19, 2001, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich) Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60 years old. In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds is hugged by her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage of the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997. Reynolds was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Both women are currently appearing in films, Reynolds in "Mother," and Fisher is in the re-release of "Star Wars." (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Debbie Reynolds, left, poses for pictures with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, right, and the award given to her at the fifth annual Gypsy Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 4, 1991. Previous recipients include, Sammy Davis Jr. and Hermes Pan. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher are seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress' studio, Feb. 21, 1959. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) Tom Hiddleston and Carrie Fisher attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress and author Carrie Fisher speaks to the media about being named new celebrity spokesperson for the Jenny Craig weight loss program on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher enters a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier's production for Granada TV of "Come Back, Little Sheba" by William Inge. (AP Photo) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Actress Debbie Reynolds and her husband, singer Eddie Fisher, pose with their ten-week-old daughter Carrie Frances for the first family picture, January 2, 1957, in Hollywood, California. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher gives her father Eddie Fisher a happy birthday kiss at Stringfellow's in New York, Aug. 11, 1988. The daughter threw her father the party in honor of his 60th birthday. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon pose in doorway of midtown New York City apartment where their wedding reception was in progress Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 1983. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani) Actress and author Carrie Fisher is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sept. 14, 1990. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Actress Debbie Reynolds, right, poses with her children, actress Carrie Fisher, left, and Todd Fisher, during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Museum, Tuesday, June 19, 2001, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich) Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60 years old. In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds is hugged by her daughter Carrie Fisher backstage of the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997. Reynolds was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Both women are currently appearing in films, Reynolds in "Mother," and Fisher is in the re-release of "Star Wars." (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Debbie Reynolds, left, poses for pictures with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, right, and the award given to her at the fifth annual Gypsy Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 4, 1991. Previous recipients include, Sammy Davis Jr. and Hermes Pan. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher are seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Debbie Reynolds shown holding her daughter, Carrie, 2, as the child visited the actress' studio, Feb. 21, 1959. (AP Photo) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) Tom Hiddleston and Carrie Fisher attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher appears on stage at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress and author Carrie Fisher speaks to the media about being named new celebrity spokesperson for the Jenny Craig weight loss program on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher enters a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier's production for Granada TV of "Come Back, Little Sheba" by William Inge. (AP Photo)