Couple found dead near SUV along I-4; 3 children found alive in vehicle

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) —A couple was found dead near their SUV along Interstate 4 early Saturday while their three young sons were found alive inside the vehicle.

A trooper spotted the maroon SUV parked along I-4 near DeLand with its hazard lights blinking around 2 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The trooper found a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman dead outside the vehicle. The couple’s three sons, between the ages of eight months and four years old, were alive inside the SUV.

The children were unharmed but taken to a hospital as a precaution, deputies said.

Because the incident did not involve a crash, the deaths are being investigated by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said no obvious signs of foul play were found.

Authorities have not released the couple’s names.

Interstate 4 was partially blocked for more than four hours as deputies investigated the incident.