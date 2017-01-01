Buccaneer fans fired up over team’s future

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the New Year with a win!

Unfortunately however, there will be no postseason for the team but fans were still ecstatic over how far their favorite NFL franchise has come in the past 12 months.

And even though It wasn’t a pretty, a win is a win and Sunday’s, 17-16, victory over Carolina got them over the .500 mark.

“Are you kidding? 9-7 sounds so much better than 8-8,” exclaimed long time Tampa Bay fan Dianne Broadwater.

Mary Beth Greiner couldn’t sit still in the game’s final few minutes as the Panthers came back and nearly snatched the win away from the Bucs.

“It was a nail biter; a complete nail biter but we did it,” Grenier said of the season finale.

The outcome gives plenty of hope to fans looking for bigger and better things next season and beyond.

“There’s still a lot of improvement that we need to make in order to get to the next level,” said Charles Helfrick as he exited Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. “We’re not in the playoffs; we haven’t been in a long time.”

But in this first season under head coach Dirk Koetter there is hope and plenty of it. Fans know this team is certainly headed in the right direction.

“It’s a big year developmentally because of Jameis Winston, he’s improved,” shouted one unidentified Bucs supporter. “So is Mike Evans; he’s elite and the defense just stepped up this year.”

Expectations for the 2017 season will be high, especially high according to Greiner.

“Next year we’re going to do it. We’re going to the Super Bowl,” he said.