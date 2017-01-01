Bradenton Police issue alert for missing man

Graves, 46, was last seen on Friday.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department has issued an alert for a missing man.

Kahlil Mustafa Graves, 46, was last seen by his father on Friday. He left behind a note indicating he may harm himself.

According to a Bradenton Police Department report Graves may be riding a gray and red mountain bike. Prior to leaving his father’s home Graves took several items including a large caliber handgun.

The missing man is a black male, 6’ tall, approximately 165 pounds with short hair. If you have seen Graves or have any information on his whereabouts call 9-1-1 do not approach him.

You may also contact Detective Moyett with the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9309.

 

 

 

