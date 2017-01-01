13-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after Hillsborough hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A boy was critically injured in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run accident early Saturday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling south on US-41 when another vehicle crossed the road in its path.

That caused the driver to fail to see a bicyclist and collided with it.

The vehicle failed to stop. It was described as a green Chevrolet Suburban and should have damage in the area of the left front headlight.

The bicyclist, a 13-year-old juvenile of Ruskin, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is sked to contact the FPH at 813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers.