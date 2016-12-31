University of Alabama punches ticket for National Championship Game in Tampa

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – The University of Alabama football team is heading back to the national championship game.

Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban’s defense made sure of that Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough’s 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama (14-0) moves on to Tampa for a shot at its second straight title and fifth in the last eight years under Saban.

The Tide will face either Ohio State or Clemson at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9 for the national championship.

No. 4 Washington (12-2) will have to settle for a remarkable turnaround season after struggling much of the last two decades.