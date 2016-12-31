University of Alabama punches ticket for National Championship Game in Tampa

ap By Published:
Scarbrough (9) takes a look behind on his way into the end zone on a 68-yard scoring run.
Scarbrough (9) takes a look behind on his way into the end zone on a 68-yard scoring run.

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – The University of Alabama football team is heading back to the national championship game.

Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban’s defense made sure of that Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough’s 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama (14-0) moves on to Tampa for a shot at its second straight title and fifth in the last eight years under Saban.

The Tide will face either Ohio State or Clemson at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9 for the national championship.

No. 4 Washington (12-2) will have to settle for a remarkable turnaround season after struggling much of the last two decades.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s