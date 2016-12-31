TECO streetcars offering free New Year’s Eve rides

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – TECO Line streetcar rides, in addition to in-towner rides, will be free for New Year’s Eve.
In-Tower routes and stops will be free from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and run every 30 minutes.
TECO Line streetcar system route and stops will be free from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and run every 20-30 minutes.
Public parking is still available.
Those traveling for New Year’s Eve can check out the routes on their website.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.