TECO streetcars offering free New Year’s Eve rides

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – TECO Line streetcar rides, in addition to in-towner rides, will be free for New Year’s Eve.

In-Tower routes and stops will be free from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and run every 30 minutes.

TECO Line streetcar system route and stops will be free from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and run every 20-30 minutes.

Public parking is still available.

Those traveling for New Year’s Eve can check out the routes on their website.