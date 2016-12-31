New Year’s Eve revelers take on Tampa’s Channelside

A large crowd gathered in Tampa's Channelside district Saturday night to welcome 2017.
TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – Thousands of revelers gathered in Tampa’s Channelside district Saturday night for the ‘light up the sky event,’ and to say goodbye to 2016.

People busted out their favorite dance moves and broke out their cell phones to record all the action.  It was time for the last selfie, the last drink, the last dance and the last kiss of the year.

Marvin Walker was in his best celebratory mode.

“Just having a good time ringing in the New Year,” the Bay area resident explained.

Sarah Blanchard was having a good time while keeping a watchful eye on her children.

“Hanging out with the teenagers here that want to hang out with their mama,” Blanchard explained.

Matt Schaeffer was visiting the area and wanted to see how much fun he could have saying goodbye to 2016.

“Down from Vidalia, Georgia,” Schaeffer said. “I’m just going to take in all the festivities and enjoy the fireworks.”

He wasn’t the only visitor at Channelside on Saturday night. Clay Baldwin came to the Sunshine State to avoid the snow.

“It [being here in Tampa] feels like New Orleans but anything down south is great,” Baldwin says. “And it’s a lot warmer.”

“This is our first time in Channelside,” said Barbara Pahpin, just as the sky was about to light up. “We’re originally from New York City enjoying the Florida life.”

From all of us at News Channel 8, here’s to a prosperous and healthy 2017 to you and your families – Happy New Year!

