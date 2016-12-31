PHOTOS: Top ten celebrity homes to hit the market in 2016

(WFLA) — 2016 was quite a year, but it wouldn’t be complete without a recap of the top ten celebrity homes to hit the real estate market.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com compiled a list of the best celebrity homes for sale this year and WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross has all the details with breathtaking photos.

Adam Levine’s New York Penthouse

Lead singer for famous Maroon 5 band and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine and his supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, put their trendy New York SoHo loft up for sale. It sold quickly at its listed price for $5.4 million to shoe designer Nick Lucio.

Pierre Cardin’s Bubble Palace

Designer Pierre Cardin vacation home is located on top of a Mediterranean cliff overlooking the sea made up of bubble gum pink bubbles. It is the second-most expensive home currently for sale in Europe at $335 million.

Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack Home

In 1967, famed Frank Sinatra built his home on five acres 4,300 feet above Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. He named it “Villa Maggio” after his film’s character. The now 10-acre compound of three buildings is on the market for $3.9 million.

Elvis Presley’s Beverly Hills Home

Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla bought this home for $400,000 when they were first married in 1967. It is now on the market for $30 million.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Final Home

The most famous architect in American history, Frank Lloyd Wright designed over 1,000 structures (532 were completed) in his 70-years-plus career. His final design was the Norman Lykes House in Phoenix in the same year of his death in 1959. It is now for sale priced at $3.25 million.

Prince’s Spanish Wedding Home

Named as one “of the most influential artists of the rock & roll era,” Prince was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, won an Academy Award for his film Purple Rain. Prince reportedly loved the color purple and incorporated it into several of his homes, this one listed at $5.2 million.

President-Elect Donald Trump’s First Mansion

Trump’s collection of expensive, and even a few historic homes, rivals almost anyone else in the world. Donald Trump’s former Connecticut mansion with major additions, six waterfront acres and a private boat dock was for sale at $45 million, but is now seemingly off the market.

Pharrell Williams’ Miami Penthouse Sold

At 10,000 square feet, the penthouse has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an additional 5,000 square feet of terraces with its own rooftop swimming pool and a second-level summer kitchen. Originally listed in 2012 for $16.8 million, the property went on and off the market with several price cuts until selling for $9.25 million.

Tyler Perry Mansion Sets New Atlanta Record

Actor Tyler Perrry sold his Georgia mansion, listed in 2015 at $25 million, for $17.5 million – breaking the record for Atlanta area real estate sales.

Kirk Douglas Palm Springs Home

The 4,000-square-foot home was originally designed by Donald Wexler for the owner of the champion racehorse Seabiscuit. The Douglas home sold above the asking price of $3.45 million.

