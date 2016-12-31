Football fans line streets of Ybor City for Outback Bowl parade

A local Boy Scout Troop was among the organizations taking part in Saturday's parade in Ybor City.
YBOR CITY, Fl. (WFLA) – Thousands of college football fans lined the streets of Ybor City late Saturday afternoon for the Outback Bowl parade.

With a majority of parade-goers donning the colors of the University of Florida and the University of Iowa the event seemed more like a pep rally than a parade. Based on the enthusiasm exhibited by the spirited gridiron supporters, fans of both schools can’t wait for Monday’s game at Raymond James Stadium.

“Go Hawks, Go Hawks!” yelled Kaylee Lathan, an Iowa backer. “We are very excited to be playing the Gators in this bowl.”

Monday’s game will kick off at 1 pm at RJS; it marks the 31st annual Outback Bowl and fans who made the trip to Tampa can’t find much to complain about.

“What could be better than to be here with this beautiful weather,” explained UF FAN Sharron Viner. “It’s great experiencing all this fun that’s going on.”

For some the Outback Bowl provides a chance to extend their holiday vacation. For others, such as UI alum, it’s a family affair and another chance to get together with loved ones.

Lathan: “We will have 26 people in our section for the game on Monday; I’m from Bradenton and everyone else is from Iowa.”

All they will all be cheering for the Hawkeyes while the rest will be pulling for the Gators, after all this is Florida.

After the parade most revelers made the trek over to Tampa’s Channelside district for a New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza.

 

