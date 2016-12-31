Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to be buried together

Mementoes left by fans are displayed before a wreath is placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actress and singer Debbie Reynolds in Los Angeles Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Reynolds died Wednesday, Dec. 28, one day after the death of her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds’ son says his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Todd Fisher says the actresses will be buried together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many celebrities.

Fisher says no date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private. A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalized.

Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles coroner’s office released Fisher’s body to her family. Chief of Operations Brian Elias says an examination of Fisher was done, but he stopped short of calling it an autopsy and would not provide any details on what tests were done.

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday and Reynold passed away the next day.

